Get the Dell G3 15-inch gaming laptop with a 1660Ti for under $1,000

It’s back to school season, and you need a new laptop. Why not spend a little extra for a good deal on a gaming clamshell? That way you can take class notes, and get a Fortnite match in between lectures. Dell is selling a G3 15-inch gaming laptop for $985.59Remove non-product link with the coupon code 50OFF699. That’s $44 off the current regular sale price of $1,029, and nearly $185 below the sticker price of $1,170.

For that money you get a very respectable laptop. The CPU is a quad-core, eight-thread, 2.4GHz “Coffee Lake” Core i5-9300H. This machine only has 8GB of RAM, but that should be enough for most games, and it has a zippy 512GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive (SSD).

As for graphics, this Dell has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti—and the 1660Ti is currently our top pick for 1080p desktop gaming. With this card you should have no trouble maxing out all the graphics settings on Ultra. (For what it’s worth, Dell recommends high graphics settings based on its testing with the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark.)

All in all, the Dell G3 should be a fantastic 1080p gaming machine. It’s also got an HDMI port, if you’d like to get a desktop-like feel with an external monitor.

