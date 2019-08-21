Grab this 63-in-1 precision screwdriver kit for just $12.74

It can be tempting to just buy new electronics when they break, but if you’ve got the skills to make repairs on your own, a good repair kit can help you avoid giving up on your devices too soon. And today you can get the Syntus 63-in-1 precision screwdriver set for a low of $12.74Remove non-product link. That’s a whole lot cheaper than the cost of a new device.

This kit comes with 57 bits for all kinds of projects—perfect for getting into everything from laptops to tablets to smart watches. A triangle plectrum and plastic stick will allow you to gently pry surfaces apart, while shock-resistant steel helps ensure the tools will operate with precision over years of use. You’ll be able to repair phones, tablets, gaming consoles, laptops, and more, all with the help of this tidy kit.

This screwdriver set has 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 1,000 user reviews.

