Everyday discounts on tablets, laptops and phones -- August 2019

Everyday exclusive discounts on PCs, tablets, laptops and phones

Technology is here to improve our lives and make it easier to do what we love. With these electronic promo codes and promotions, you are sure to find a device or gadget that you will use and love. Find the best all-in-one computer or laptop for your work. If you need something for the new semester, shop for Apple MacBooks or HP Spectre PCs. Other top brands include Samsung, Groupon and Overstock. Take advantage of these PCWorld coupons today as some of these are limited-time sales.

Exclusive $5 off all Groupon purchases

Groupon is the place to shop for everything you need and it is more than just a getaway site. With this exclusive $5 off Groupon promo code, you can get a discount on electronics too. Shop for top T-Mobile phones, Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones with this coupon. Whether you are buying it for yourself or trying to find the best tech gifts, Groupon is the place to go for your technology needs.

Shop for refurbished Apple products

With sleek designs and quality products, Apple is where you need to shop for all of your gadgets. Find a refurbished Apple Watch with special offers from PCWorld. Shop now to get a $200 discount on a Mac with education pricing plus get Beats. If you are shopping for back to school, college or if you are just in need of a new iPad, find the best sales here. Find the best affordable laptops when you shop for Apple refurbished products.

Get a free Chromebook at Samsung

A new Chromebook can be yours during this limited-time Samsung promotion. When you make a qualifying purchase of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ or an S10e, you are eligible to get a free Chromebook. If you are interested in learning more about how the Chromebook performs, be sure to read the latest Chromebook reviews. For more discounts on all your favorite products like the Samsung Galaxy watch, tablets and TVs head over to PCWorld to get top Samsung promo codes for all aspects of life and work.

Additional 10% off PCs with HP coupon code

Are you looking for a new PC or laptop for work? Or are you looking to upgrade your laptop for the upcoming school year? Look no further than HP, the place to go for all your computer needs. With this limited-time offer, you can get an additional 10% off your PC purchase when you spend over $1199 with this HP coupon code. Choose from a wide range of models to find one that best suits you and your needs. Find the best laptops for college, such as the HP Envy, the HP Spectre or the HP Pavilion. Stay within your budget and find discounts that have Office 365 already on the device. With promo codes being added daily, you are sure to find the best HP coupons for you. Shop now and save even more.

New customers save 15% at Overstock

Are you new to Overstock? If so, you are in for an exclusive 15% off your next purchase with this Overstock coupon. Update your home and keep it fresh with a new TV stand, a sleeper sofa or new patio furniture. Take advantage of the final days of summer and purchase a new lawn mower or finish your home improvement project by installing the latest products for your new smart home. Get security cameras, alarms and other security systems to keep your home safe. Overstock discount codes from PCWorld are here to ensure that your house becomes a home, as you can make it comfy and secure.