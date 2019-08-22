Deal

Massive storage at a miniature price: This 4TB WD Blue hard drive is $80 at Newegg

Get the 4TB WD Blue for $80 with checkout code at Newegg.

PC storage is already cheap, but these low prices can still benefit from a nice sale now and then. Right now, Newegg is selling a 4TB WD Blue 3.5-inch internal desktop hard drive for $80 with the checkout code EMCTDVV24. This drive usually sells between $92 to $100 depending on the retailer.

WD Blue drives are middle of the road hard drives and are good as all-purpose storage. This is not what you want for a primary drive if you’re looking for performance since it spins at 5,4000 RPM, not 7,200.

You’re better off with a smaller capacity M.2 NVMe or 2.5-inch SSD drive for the OS and important files (like games you play regularly). Then this WD Blue can be used for archival storage, or for uses where performance isn’t as key, such as media files for local network streaming.

Blue-branded drives come with utilities such as WD’s IntelliSeek, which analyzes the drive’s seek speeds. This leads to lower power consumption, noise, and vibration. The Data LifeGuard app sniffs out bad sectors on your drive. It also includes Acronis True Image WD Edition, a variation of our favorite Windows backup software, for cloning drives or performing backups. WD Blue drives come with a two-year manufacturer warranty.

[Today’s deal: 4TB WD Blue hard drive for $80 with the checkout code EMCTDVV24 on Newegg.]

