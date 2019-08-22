5 best discounts on smartphones with top features in 2019

The 5 best discounts on smartphones with top-notch features in 2019

2019 is a great year to shop for smartphones equipped with top technology that will give you the best value for your money. Many smartphones in the market today come with all-day long battery life, stunning camera performance, and slick designs. Whether you are looking for a smartphone for college, work, or for your own personal use, you can find a smartphone that will fit your budget without compromising on quality.

Check out our top picks and current discounts available that will let you get one of these smartphones for a much lower price:

1. OnePlus 7 Pro

If you are looking for a great smartphone for college or work, then you will really appreciate OnePlus 7 Pro’s fast performance processor, clear and rich audio, and long battery life. Even though it costs less than its competitors, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s brilliant and sharp all-screen display is hard to match. On average, smartphones only have 60Hz display. The OnePlus 7 Pro goes above and beyond with its 90Hz display and 1,440 pixel resolution, making websites and apps feel more fluid and helping you stay productive.You can learn more about this phone’s impressive specs on our OnePlus 7 Pro review.

2. Apple iPhone 8

Not an Android fan? Then, you may want to take a look at the Apple iPhone 8. You do not have to pay a lot of money to enjoy a great iPhone experience and try out its reliable iOS functionality. Did you know that the iPhone 8 is powered by the same processor as the iPhone X? Both phones use Apple's A11 Bionic chip and M11 motion coprocessor. In other words, you can access great technology at a fraction of the price when you choose an iPhone 8. With its wireless charging capability, 4.7-inch retina HD display with True Tone, and up to 14 hours of talk time, this phone is a great choice for college students heading to a University or if you just need a dependable smartphone to carry you through your day-to-day tasks. Learn more about the Apple iPhone 8 on our review here.

3. Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung is known for providing customers with powerful and smart gadgets, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 is no exception. With its high-resolution OLED display, ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint ID sensor, and a versatile triple rear cameras with a 2x optical zoom feature and an ultra-wide angle mode, the Samsung Galaxy S10 proves to have high-functionality despite its relatively lower price. The Galaxy S10 even has the same memory, processor, and storage as the pricier Galaxy S10+. You know you are getting great value on your phone, especially when it comes to Samsung Galaxy S10’s design, performance, camera, and additional features. You can find more information about this smartphone from our Samsung Galaxy S10 review article.

4. Motorola Moto G7 Power

You may already be a fan of the Moto G line, including its innovative yet inexpensive predecessors like the Moto G5. Now, with new improvements and features, Motorola has released the Moto G7 Power. And if you are someone who loves to play games on your phone, then Motorola’s Moto G7 Power may be the best choice for you. This phone is a clear winner when it comes to long battery life that can last up to 3 days on a single charge. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 processor, you can count on its responsive performance across many different tasks. The Moto G7 Power also features 32GB of storage and 3GB of memory that has a much budget-friendly price tag than other brands.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

The new Samsung Galaxy Note10+ is probably one of the most sophisticated smartphones out there right now. With its dynamic AMOLED display and rear triple camera, the Galaxy Note10+ delivers vibrant and breathtaking pictures. Whether you are taking notes during a lecture or business presentation, you can count on Galaxy Note10+’s precision audio recording and fast-charging capabilities. Another new feature that will help you increase in productivity is Galaxy Note10+’s S Pen handwriting recognition, which allows you to write with your S Pen and then turn your handwriting into searchable text. With air gestures, you can also use the S Pen to take pictures, work on videos, and more. Read more about Samsung Galaxy Note10+ features on our review here.

Key Points

With many smartphones carrying hefty price tags, you need to find a reliable and durable smartphone with great functionality, such as the Apple iPhone 8 or the Samsung Galaxy Note10+, without paying its full retail price. Since there are countless of smartphones released year after year, you should really think about what types of features you need and research your options available on the market. Check out different reviews on smartphones and compare their features.