You can get this $800 pocket projector for only $300 today

Digital projectors cost a pretty penny. And that’s especially the case for those of the portable variety, which is what makes this 1080p projector from Prima so inviting. Though it maintains a super small form factor, it boasts a lot of power. And it’s offered at a price that’s so low — $299.99 in fact — that we were forced to do a double take.

You never know when you’ll need a projector. Whether you are traveling for business, out in the backyard with the family, or want a big screen theater experience at home, a projector can be worth its weight in gold. But they are bulky and heavy, so they aren’t really an option for those who need portability. And that’s where the Prima sets itself apart.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/jjhvBMLU4BA

At about the same size as a smartphone, the Prima is insanely portable. You could literally just slip it in your pocket and be on your way. And don’t think for one moment that you’ll be losing out on visual quality with it. On the contrary, your images will look just as clear with this projector as they do on other models.

Just charge it up and enjoy up to three hours of movies on a screen that’s as big as 200 inches. It connects directly to streaming services so you don’t need any other devices, or you can sync it up to your phone to control your media. Best of all, you’ll save 62 percent off the purchase of one if you buy right now. That’s because the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector has been marked down from $799 to just $299.99.

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector - $299.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change.