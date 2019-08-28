Pick up this coin-sized Linux computer with screen for just $69

Computers are more compact than ever before. But, if you don’t already know about the VoCore2, you haven’t seen anything yet. That’s because this Linux machine takes portability to a whole new level. And now you can pick one up plus a screen for just $69.

The VoCore2 is a super small, coin-sized, open-source Linux computer system. But don’t let its miniature stature fool you. Inside is some pretty serious circuitry that lets it perform several powerful feats. You can use it as a VPN gateway, an AirPlay music streaming station, a private cloud for your own personal data, and more. The possibilities are many.

The computer itself is feature packed. It supports USB 2.0 and web connectivity via Ethernet or Wi-Fi. And, bundled with the VoCore2, is a super-bright four-inch screen with which you can display photos or videos. Put simply, if you have a need for a small portable computer that can handle a particular task, then you should take a look at this package.

The VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle is available for purchase.

