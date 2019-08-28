Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Pick up this coin-sized Linux computer with screen for just $69

Computers are more compact than ever before. But, if you don’t already know about the VoCore2, you haven’t seen anything yet. That’s because this Linux machine takes portability to a whole new level. And now you can pick one up plus a screen for just $69.

The VoCore2 is a super small, coin-sized, open-source Linux computer system. But don’t let its miniature stature fool you. Inside is some pretty serious circuitry that lets it perform several powerful feats. You can use it as a VPN gateway, an AirPlay music streaming station, a private cloud for your own personal data, and more. The possibilities are many.

The computer itself is feature packed. It supports USB 2.0 and web connectivity via Ethernet or Wi-Fi. And, bundled with the VoCore2, is a super-bright four-inch screen with which you can display photos or videos. Put simply, if you have a need for a small portable computer that can handle a particular task, then you should take a look at this package.

And now is the perfect time as you’ll save 13 percent off the MSRP of $79.80 and get the VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle for just $69

 
