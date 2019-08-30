You can take an extra 15% off these discounted headphones

Waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on a new set of headphones? Your patience is about to pay off. That’s because we’ve made available five of favorite headphones and slashed the sale price of each by an additional 15 percent this Labor Day. Just choose the one that suits you and enter code SAVE15SOUND to enjoy your extra savings.



XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones with Charging Dock

MSRP: $119.00 | Sale Price: $44.99 | With code: $38.24

It’s a challenge to find headphones that are ideal for working out. That’s because most either produce poor sound or fall out of place easily. And that’s what makes these true wireless XT9 headphones such a breath of fresh air. They’ll provide fantastic audio, and, since they’re ergonomically designed, they’ll stay firmly in your ears even through the toughest workouts.

XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones with Charging Dock - $44.99



See Deal



Owlee Artus Bluetooth Wireless Headphones

MSRP: $99.99 | Sale Price: $59.99 | With code: $50.99

Attention audiophiles. If you’ve been looking for a set of headphones that exude luxury, then your search is over. These wireless headphones provide the listener with impeccable sound thanks to their premium components and audio technology. And, since they feature leather cushioned ear cups, they’re a joy to wear for the full nine hours of playback time that they offer.

Owlee Artus Bluetooth Wireless Headphones - $59.99



See Deal



AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

MSRP: $109.99 | Sale Price: $39.99 | With code: $33.99

These earbuds look and feel just like Apple’s popular AirPods, but cost a fraction of the price. They provide a crisp, clear sound and feature ultra modern technology ― such as Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity ― so they’ll hold up down the road. They offer a generous four hours of playback time per charge but also come with a handy recharging case that extends their playback time to a further eight hours.

AirSounds 2 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - $39.99



See Deal



xFyro ARIA True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

MSRP: $250.00 | Sale Price: $99.00 | With code: $84.15

These earbuds may be the most technologically advanced you can buy today. Developed by award-winning engineers, ARIAs were designed to provide a superior performance in practically every way imaginable. They sound great, look fantastic, feel incredible, and offer technology that leaves others in the dust.

xFyro ARIA True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - $99



See Deal



TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

MSRP: $259.99 | Sale Price: $78.99 | With code: $67.14

Looking for a pair of headphones that’ll fit any situation? Then check these out. They feature neodymium-backed 40mm speakers for superior audio, T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology, and an ergonomic design so they can be comfortably worn all day. They’re perfect for commuting, hitting the town, or even for drowning out your noisy coworkers.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones - $78.99



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices subject to change.