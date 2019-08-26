Deal

Big storage capacity for cheap: The 1TB Crucial MX500 SSD drops to $97, its lowest price ever

Grab the 1TB Crucial MX500 is just $97 on Amazon right now.

Attention everyone who still hasn’t joined the SSD revolution: today is your day to sign on. Amazon is selling the 1TB Crucial MX500 for $97 right now. That’s about $14 cheaper than its most recent price, and the all-time low for this drive.

We haven’t reviewed the Crucial MX500, but it’s a popular choice and well reviewed on Amazon with an average of 4.5 stars across nearly 2,000 customer reviews. This is a 2.5-inch SATA III drive. Micron, the maker of Crucial drives, says this drive supports sequential read speeds up to 560 megabytes per second, and write speeds up to 510MB/s. It also has built-in 256-bit AES data encryption.

While M.2 NVMe drives are all the rage, a SATA III drive still provides fantastic performance compared to an aging hard drive. If you’re using a spinning drive in a laptop this is an especially fantastic alternative. The Crucial MX500 is also a good option for anyone looking for a second or third drive for their desktop PC.

With a 1TB capacity you’ll have enough room on this drive to host the operating system, videos, photos, and several games–or just Gears of War 4.

