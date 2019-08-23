The Fire HD 10 tablet is just $100 on Amazon today

The back-to-school season is almost over, but Amazon is still offering some nice deals on its devices. Right now, for instance, the 32GB Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $100 instead of the usual $150, and that $50 price drop marks a match of the all-time low for this device.

Keep in mind that this is the "Special Offers" model that displays ads on the lock screen. Fortunately, the 32GB model without ads is also on sale for the same discount, so you'll only have to pay $115 instead of the regular $165 if you'd like to have an ad-free experience. That's just $15 more, and it's probably worth it.

While we do see the Fire HD 10 drop this low with some regularity, this is probably the last chance to get it for $100 before the holiday shopping season.

Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet features a 10.1-inch 1080p display, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a front-facing camera for video chat, and a 2MP rear-facing camera. Amazon promises about 10 hours of battery life, which is standard for a tablet of this size.

The Fire HD 10 is also rocking the hands-free Alexa virtual assistant, which lets you set alarms, play music, and get weather and traffic updates through voice commands. You can also use Alexa to control smart home devices from your tablet.

