A certified refurbished Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum is being sold at 30% off right now, saving you a boat load of money over buying brand new. The highly rated vacuum typically sells new for $300. In "certified refurbished" condition it's typically listed at $250, but right now it's discounted an extra $75 on Amazon, meaning you can pick it up for just $174.99. The "renewed" model currently has 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 150 reviewers (see reviews here). If you're hesitant to buy a renewed model, Amazon states this about their certified refurbished products: "Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic. All Renewed products come with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee." If you're in the market for a vaccuum, you may want to check it out. And for more great hand-picked tech deals, see our main deals library right here.

This story, "Save $125 on Dyson's Ball Multi Floor 2 Vacuum By Buying Refurbished - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect .