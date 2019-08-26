Quick! Snag some great deals on Razer gaming laptops and peripherals

Great gear can make or break your PC gaming experience, but the best equipment can get pretty pricey. Today, though, you can snag some awesome discounts on Razer gaming laptops and peripherals on Woot, available until 12:00 am central time.

The Razer Blade 15.6" gaming laptop is $1,250, down from a list price of $1,600. It's a previous-gen model, but it's a sleek, attractive choice. More importantly, its 8th gen Intel Core i7-8750H 2.20GHz and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 are great, and even with some slightly dated tech, it should still be a sweet gaming laptop.

Other sale items include the Deathadder Elite mouse, the most popular gaming mouse ever sold and a favorite among the gaming community. The Overwatch edition is $40, down from a list price of $52.97.

Also on sale is the Blackwidow Ultimate keyboard, at $60 from a list price of $80 today. This keyboard features mechanical switches for a satisfying tactile experience, while key backlighting adds to the cool aesthetic.

There are plenty of other picks available today, so be sure to check out the full Razer deal lineup for some gaming gear of your own.