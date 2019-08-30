Azio's unique computer accessories are up to 24% off today

Computer accessories are normally designed to be functional...and that's just about it. But that’s not the case with those made by Azio. They take inspiration from retro and futuristic aesthetics to create keyboards and mice that are more than just utilitarian tools. They become works of art. Add one of their timeless pieces to your computer today and save up to 24 percent off the retail price.

Azio Retro Classic Bluetooth Keyboard

Where does it say that a keyboard has to look boring? Nowhere. That’s why Azio created their retro classic Bluetooth keyboard. It might look like it belongs in an office from several decades ago but, in reality, it’s a super modern backlit mechanical keyboard that’s made for today’s discerning computer user.

Buy it now, in your choice of four styles, for just $185 — a savings of 15 percent off retail.

Azio GM2400 Gaming Mouse

If you’re into gaming, then you already know that the mouse you use can make all the difference. So, check out this one from Azio. It not only looks mean, but offers features — such as an ergonomically designed grip and rubber surface — that’ll help you perform better than you ever have before.

Save 24 percent off the MSRP and get it now for only $15.

Azio MK MAC USB Keyboard

Mac computers boast a clean look. And upgrading to third party components usually takes away from that aesthetic. But that’s not the case when you add this backlit mechanical USB keyboard from Azio. It features a bead blasted aluminum finish that complements your Mac’s design and adds a number of features that’ll help you improve your typing accuracy.

Purchase one today for $79, a savings of 20 percent off the MSRP.

Azio Retro Classic Mouse (RCM)

Who says you can’t have efficiency and style? Enjoy both with the retro classic mouse from Azio. Each mouse features top-grain chrome tanned leather for a comfortable and luxurious user experience. And it works flawlessly too — even on glass or other glossy surfaces — thanks to its PixArt PAW3805 sensor.

Score savings of 19 percent off the regular price and buy it for just $80.

Azio Atom Mouse

Enjoy a new level of gaming accuracy and fun with the Atom mouse from Azio. Featuring a Pixart 3360 sensor, 270 degree RGB lighting, and a proprietary coating, this mouse will let you perform better than you ever have. And, since it doesn’t require any extraneous software to configure it, you can just plug it in and start playing.

Save 18 percent off the retail price and pick one up today for $45.

Azio KB506 Vision Keyboard

Reduce eye strain and improve your productivity at the same time with the KB506 Vision keyboard from Azio. Featuring extra large print keys and adjustable backlighting, this keyboard is just the thing to get you through a long typing session.

Buy it today for $29, a savings of 14 percent off the MSRP.

Azio Aventa Mouse

Introducing the ultimate gaming mouse. The Aventa features a top-grade sensor and ultra reliable switches so you’ll play more accurately than ever before. And it looks the part too thanks to an aesthetic that could be taken directly from the aeronautics and motor sports industries.

Score savings of 18 percent off retail and buy it now for $65.

