The smaller, smarter Ring Video Doorbell Pro gets a huge $70 price cut at B&H

We loved the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, but its price leaves a little to be desired compared to other Ring devices. Until today, that is. B&H Photo and Video is selling the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $180Remove non-product link, which is $70 less than the usual $250 price for this doorbell.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro ups the resolution to full HD, i.e. 1080p, instead of using a lower-res 720p feed like Ring's other devices. The camera has a 160-degree field of view to get a good shot of your home’s visitors, which is a little less than 180-degree fov on the original Ring. But the Ring Video Doorbell Pro makes up for it thanks to its more advanced motion detection and ability to set customizable detection zones, which can drastically cut down on the number of false alarms you receive.

The Pro comes in a weather-resistant enclosure that won’t help you in places like North Dakota, but as long as your temperatures don’t dip past -5F it’ll be ok. It's quite a bit smaller than the non-Pro Ring options, too.

We really liked the Ring Video Doorbell Pro when we reviewed it last August. One complication we found was that the doorbell needs to use your current doorbell wiring, not a battery. That’s quite different from the simpler installation of the other models.

To take full advantage of the features this device supports you’ll also need an annual $30 Ring Protect subscription. That includes a 60-day video recording archive, and the ability to review, share, and save videos.

[Today’s deal: Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179 at B&H Photo Video.Remove non-product link]