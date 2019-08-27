The Full Nerd ep. 103: Comet Lake confusion, $500 budget PC battle, not buying RTX is 'crazy'

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into Intel’s new Comet Lake CPUs (and its crazy 10th-gen Core product names), Nvidia’s CEO saying that buying a non-RTX GPU in 2019 is “crazy,” and finish things off with a heated $500 budget PC build battle. You can craft a great gaming rig without breaking the bank these days, friends.

Oh, and Brad’s actually in the studio!

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 103 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Stitcher, Google Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!