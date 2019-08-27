Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 103: Comet Lake confusion, $500 budget PC battle, not buying RTX is 'crazy'

Comet Lake confusion, Jensens' RTX rant, best $500 budget build and more | The Full Nerd ep. 103
On today's episode we talk about the Intel Comet Lake news, Jensens' rant about how it's crazy not to buy RTX, other Gamescom news, and we present our best $500 budget PC builds.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into Intel’s new Comet Lake CPUs (and its crazy 10th-gen Core product names), Nvidia’s CEO saying that buying a non-RTX GPU in 2019 is “crazy,” and finish things off with a heated $500 budget PC build battle. You can craft a great gaming rig without breaking the bank these days, friends.

Oh, and Brad’s actually in the studio!

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 103 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

