Razer's ultra-popular, ultra-comfortable DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse is just $29 at Walmart

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is just $29 at Walmart today.

Contributor, PCWorld |

razerdaessential
Razer

Walmart has an enticing deal right now on one of the most popular gaming mice in the world. The Razer DeathAdder Essential is on sale for $29, a nice price cut from its usual $40 to $45.

The Essential is the entry-level version of the popular DeathAdder line. It has a lower grade sensor of 6,400 DPI compared to other DeathAdder mice that have 10,000 DPI sensors or higher. Those higher grade sensors are extremely sensitive, however, and difficult to get used to for anyone upgrading from the average office mouse. Even the 6,400 DPI sensor in the DeathAdder Essential is higher than most people are used to, making it a great option for those dipping their toes into the world of gaming mice.

If you’re buying a DeathAdder though, you’re doing it for the mouse’s amazing hand feel. The DeathAdder Essential packs Razer’s famous ergonomic design with the anti-slip side grips, along with five programmable buttons.

Gamers who aren’t interested in the Essential’s lower DPI should check out Amazon’s one-day PC gear blowout, where the Razer DeathAdder Elite Destiny 2 Edition is $40 instead of the usual $80. This mouse has a 16,000 DPI sensor, seven programmable buttons, and RGB lighting. Instead of the Razer logo, however, this mouse features the Destiny 2 insignia.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
