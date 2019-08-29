Track your travels with this $40, full HD dash cam

Dash cams are handy for keeping watch over what happens to your car, especially with all the crazy drivers out on the road, but they can get pretty pricey. Today, though, you can grab the Apeman 1080p mini dash cam from Amazon for $40 with an on-page coupon, bringing it back down to its low from a list price of $50.

Apeman’s dash cam comes with a solid set of bells and whistles despite its inexpensive sale price: an advanced sensor for motion detection, loop recording when the memory card fills up, full HD video quality. It can also record in low-light conditions, while a 170-degree wide angle lens helps capture a broad view. In addition, its compact size makes it a nondescript addition to your car.

This dash cam averages 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 1,700 user reviews. For more options and a guide to what to look for in this type of technology, check out our roundup of the best dash cams. Spoiler alert: They’re all a lot more expensive than this discounted Apeman.

