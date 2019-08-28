The Full Nerd ep. 104: Ray tracing's new killer app, Radeon VII's life and death, when to buy PC parts

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into hardware cycles.

We kick things off by talking about Remedy’s Control, an utterly outstanding game that serves as the new high-water mark for real-time ray tracing. RTX is on in no less than five different ways, and it’s stunning. After that, we dive into rumors of the Radeon VII’s demise, and remember how unlikely it was to even exist at all. Finally, we spend a long while dissecting the best time to buy new PC hardware before jumping into some Q&A with the Full Nerd community.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 104 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

