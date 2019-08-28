Razer's Basilisk is an outstanding FPS gaming mouse, and it's just $45 today—the lowest price yet

The basilisk is a mythical reptile, but there’s nothing fake about the Razer Basilisk. When we reviewed the Basilisk in 2017 we called it a great FPS mouse, and today it’s available at its lowest price ever. The Basilisk is $45 at Amazon after you clip the $5 off coupon under the price. It wasn’t that long ago it was closer to $60, and earlier this year the mouse was nearly $70.

We liked the mouse’s adjustable thumb “paddle” or “clutch” better than the usual sniper buttons on a mouse like this. The clutch is a lever that can be adjusted for length and distance from your thumb. This is much easier to press down for longer periods compared to embedded buttons. There’s also a comfortable rubber thumb rest, but the unconventional shape might be surprising for people used to a standard mouse design.

The Basilisk features 7 programmable buttons with mechanical switches, a responsive 16,000 DPI optical sensor, and the customizable resistance for the scroll wheel.

As with other Razer products, the Basilisk supports adjustable Razer Chroma RGB lighting. You’ll need Razer’s Synapse software to adjust your colors and program macros.

[Today’s deal: Razer Basilisk for $45 on Amazon.]