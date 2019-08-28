Treat your eyes to a pixel-packed, stutter-free Samsung 4K FreeSync monitor for $250

Your PC’s desktop will never look so good as on a 4K display, at least until 8K comes around. Before then, you’ll want to grab today’s deal. Newegg is selling a 28-inch Samsung 4K monitor with FreeSync for $252Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCTDVB29, down from a $350 list price. Even on sale, this monitor usually goes for over $300.

This TN panel features a 1 millisecond response time and a refresh rate of 60Hz, with two HDMI 2.0 connections and one DisplayPort. A 1ms response time is great for gaming, though TN panels tend not to have as wide a viewing angle or as high color accuracy as IPS displays.

Overall, this looks to be a fantastic monitor. If it’s missing anything on paper, it would be high dynamic range. 4K and HDR are a killer combination that provides awesome detail thanks to the resolution and extremely vivid colors thanks to HDR. HDR support on the PC has been slow going, though, with few games supporting the feature and Windows requiring some settings tweaks to get it working correctly.

Samsung’s monitor also features a picture-in-picture feature with an adjustable window size. For those who spend long hours in front of their monitor this display has an eye saver mode that reduces blue light emissions and flicker.

Once you’ve got your monitor worked out, all you need is a graphics card that supports 4K gaming. Check out the 4K section of our round-up of the best GPU’s for 2019. You can even try out a GeForce graphics card if you like, as both AMD and Nvidia support FreeSync now.

[Today’s deal: Samsung 28-inch 4K FreeSync display for $252 with code EMCTDVB29 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]