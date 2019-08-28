Top coupons for gamers: Save on gaming laptops, processors, games & gear

Shopping for gaming laptops, processors and games just got that much easier and affordable thanks to coupon codes from PCWorld. Enjoy maximum savings on gaming gear from eBay as well as the latest games from G2A. Upgrade your gaming experience with a new gaming laptop from HP or shop the fastest gaming processor around from Newegg, all at reduced prices when using a promo code. Whether you are a serious Fortnite gamer, wanting to improve your education with cool math games, or someone looking to level up their gaming laptop, PCWorld has a discount for you.

Gaming gear for $39.99 and less with eBay coupon

A gamer can only be as good as their tools and that’s why it’s important to have the latest gaming gear. With an eBay coupon code from PCWorld, you can get your hands on a wide range of gaming gear all for $39.99 and under. Feel the game with a new Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PS4, available in Gold, Magma Red and Jet Black. eBay stocks all the gear needed to level up your performance including the latest gaming keyboards from the biggest brands. Hear your enemies before you see them with the new Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50 Stereo Gaming Headset for PC. eBay is the home of the serious gamers where the latest gear is available at low prices. Race your friends with a pair of Mario Kart Steering Wheels for Nintendo Switch. These game enhancing products are all available for $39.99 or less with this eBay coupon

Save up to 80% off games with G2A coupon

G2A is all about gaming and offers a massive variety of games across all platforms, including Steam, PS4, and Xbox. Use this G2A coupon to save up to 80% on select Steam games. Build whatever you desire and explore breathtaking landscapes on Minecraft. Play GTA 5 and spend hours gaining street cred and take control of San Andreas, play solo or online and show what you are made of. Fight for your country and help stop a coup d’état on Battlefield 4 - watch bullets fly overhead in this engaging single-player campaign or participate in multiplayer. If you want to try your hand at surviving in a post-apocalyptic open-world role-playing game, then check out Fallout 4 where you can test your weapons on a host of new bizarre enemies while trying to stay alive.

Enjoy an extra 5% off gaming laptops and desktops using HP coupon code

If you are in the market for a new gaming laptop or desktop, HP is the place to look. Use this HP coupon code to enjoy an extra 5% discount off your purchase. HP has gaming laptops and desktops for casual gamers, competitive gamers, and all the way up to elite level gamers. Play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more on a new HP gaming laptop today. Get the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop 790-0020 with Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 & 8 GB memory. If the top of the range gaming specs is what you are after then shop the Omen X 2S 15 Laptop with Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 & 16 GB memory.

Save 87% on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate during the Microsoft sale

During the Microsoft sale, you can get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $2. That’s a saving of 87% off the regular price of $14.99. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to all of the benefits of Xbox Live Gold as well as access to over 100 quality games. Join the massive community of gamers today and enjoy one of the best multiplayer networks around. By joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get to save up to 20% on games in the Xbox Game Pass Library and up to 10% off select game add-ons.

Shop the fastest gaming processor available with Newegg promo

Processing speed is a serious factor when it comes to competitive gaming. That is why Newegg has released the 9th Gen INTEL-CORE i9-9900K processor. The 9th Gen INTEL-CORE i9-9900K processor clocks up to 5.0 GHz with 8 Cores and 16 Threads. Enjoy up to 41% more frames per second while crushing it on your favorite game. With this lightning speed processing, you are sure to have an advantage over your friends and the online gaming community, as well as having the latest games play super smoothly on your device. Use a Newegg coupon provided by PCWorld to enjoy this new gaming processor.