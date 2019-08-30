Amazon's 24-hour PC gaming blowout packs deep discounts on killer gear

August was a quiet month for deals on Amazon, but the company is bringing the heat in the closing week before life returns to the usual routine in September. Amazon’s 24-hour Intel Gamer Days saleRemove non-product link is offering great prices on monitors, keyboards, laptops, gaming mice, and more.

We sifted through all the deals to identify our top three picks from the sale.

First up is an Acer 23.6-inch 1080p curved gaming display with FreeSync for $150. That’s well below its usual price range, which jumps between $175 and $200. This monitor is rocking a 144Hz refresh rate, but it only supports FreeSync up to 75Hz via DisplayPort or HDMI.

Next is an expensive but solid deal on an Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming PC for $1000, a drop of $200 from its usual price. This clamshell has all the guts you need for an excellent 1080p experience. It packs a six core, twelve thread, 2.6GHz Intel “Coffee Lake” Core i7-9750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB NVME SSD. For graphics it’s rocking the GTX 1660 Ti, our favorite pick for high refresh rate 1080p gaming. The screen is a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3 millisecond response time.

True, the SSD is piddly, but there’s an empty hard drive bay if you’d like to slot in a cheap SATA III SSD. Just please, do yourself a favor and don’t put an actual hard drive in there. It’s 2019 and 2.5-inch SSDs with good capacities are cheap.

Finally, improve your home’s access to wired internet with the TP-Link powerline adapter kit for $50, a steep discount from its usual $75 to $90. Powerline adapters use your home’s electrical wiring to deliver Internet access.

There are tons of other deals including a Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse for $35–about $5 cheaper than the special edition we saw yesterday.

[Today’s deal: Amazon’s 24-hour Intel Gamer Days sale.Remove non-product link]