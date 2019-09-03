Crucial's superb 1TB budget NVMe SSD is even cheaper today: $95

Solid state drives with a SATA III interface are great, but an NVMe M.2 drive is even better when it comes to responsiveness and speed. Today, Newegg is selling the 1TB Crucial P1 M.2 SSD for $95Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCTETW23.

If you’re still rocking a hard drive, or even a 2.5-inch SSD, then an upgrade to an M.2 drive with NVMe will be a noticeable speed improvement. This drive features Micro 3D NAND–Crucial is a Micron brand–and a five-year limited warranty.

Micron says you can expect sequential read speeds of 2,000 Megabytes per second, and sequential write at 1,700 MB/s. Our review of the Crucial P1 found those claims hold true. The only problem we did find with this drive is that massive writes slammed the cache hard and slowed the P1 to hard drive speeds.

That’s worth knowing about, but a single massive file—you need to move more than 50GB of data in one go to hit that performance wall—is not a common scenario for home users. Overall, this drive is very good for the price and well worth it for bargain hunters.

Before you buy, make sure your PC can use an M.2 NVMe drive. Most desktop PCs with modern motherboards will be able to, but laptop owners should check their manual.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Crucial P1 for $95 with checkout code EMCTETW23at Newegg.Remove non-product link]