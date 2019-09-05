News

Lenovo's Yoga C740 and C940 laptops feature both Ice Lake and Comet Lake CPUs

We take a walk through of Lenovo's Yogas freshly updated with 10th-gen CPUs

Lenovo Yoga lineup
Lenovo Yoga lineup
Lenovo just updated its Yoga lineup with Intel's 10th gen chips.

The Fall harvest has brought us new crop of Lenovo Yoga laptops. This season, the password is "10th gen." PCWorld walks you through a stack of 10th gen laptops and tells you which one is the most 10th-gen of the 10th gens.

At the more affordable end of the pool you get the Yoga C740 14 and Yoga C740 15.6. Both feature 10th-gen Comet Lake CPUs, the last of the 14nm chips, officially "14nm++." For this lineup, Lenovo skips discrete graphics for the integrated Intel UHD graphics.

For those who want more power, Lenovo's Yoga C940 15.6 keeps the 15.6-inch screen of the C740, but can handle up to the more powerful 9th-gen Core i9 CPU. Rather than rely on Intel's UHD graphics alone, Lenovo also integrates an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. Because it's a convertible laptop that you might want to take with you and use as a tablet or mini-movie theater, Lenovo drops in a screen capable of hitting 500 nits of brightness for use outdoors.

For those who actually want Intel's latest hardware, the Yoga C940 with 14-inch panel will be the only new Yoga to feature Intel's 10th-gen 10nm Ice Lake CPU. You can read more in the linked stories about our performance preview of Intel's 10nm 10th gen CPU, and which 10th-gen CPUs will be best for which uses.

