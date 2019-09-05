Dynabook launches 15-inch thin-and-light Tecra X50 notebook with some big conveniences

Larger laptops are typically big, weighty machines, pushing into the territory of mobile workstations. Dynabook, however, is announcing the Tecra X50, a “thin and light” 15.6-inch notebook that delivers big-screen convenience without the weight.

Dyanbook, which carries on the legacy of Toshiba’s PC division, already offers X-series laptops in 12-, 13-, and 14-inch models. But Dynabook’s ToughBody magnesium alloy chassis weighs in at just 3.13 pounds, far less than, say, the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Book 2 (4.2 pounds) or the Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 2 (3.75 pounds).

To be fair, both of the latter machines aspire to powerful mobile computing platforms, if not outright workstations. The Dynabook X50’s aspirations are more modest: Rather than lead the way into Intel’s 10th-gen Core generation, the X50 uses an 8th-gen Whiskey Lake chip with vPro, and no discrete GPU.

Dynabook Dynabook’s Tecra X50 boasts a Harman/Kardon-powered audio system.

On the other hand, the X50 is one of the few to include an Intel Optane SSD, as well as a power-sipping Sharp IGZO LCD display, which helps contribute to a 17-hour rated battery life—significantly more than the more common 8 to 12 hours. There’s a whopping 32GB of memory, too, and a full terabyte of SSD storage.

Dynabook A sliding webcam shutter helps preserve privacy.

It’s probably fair to say that while the Dynabook Tecra X50 may not measure up in sheer power, it tries to compete in convenience. The notebook uses a Modern Standby connection to maintain a low-power connection at all times, downloading email and patches in the background. The chassis itself was engineered to MIL-STD-810G drop, temperature, humidity, and dust standards. Dynabook also built in a sliding privacy shutter over its HD webcam, which doubles as a Windows Hello login mechanism. A secondary biometric login device is built into the Synaptics touchpad. A pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports gives you data and display connectivity, as well as charging. It does not come with any USB adapters or a pen, however.

Dynabook

The Tecra X50 will be priced at $1,544 and up, Dynabook said.

Dynabook Tecra X50 basic specs:

Display: 15.6-inch (1920x1080) Sharp IGZO LCD touchscreen

15.6-inch (1920x1080) Sharp IGZO LCD touchscreen Processor: Intel Core 1.9GHz i7-8665U (“Whiskey Lake”)

Intel Core 1.9GHz i7-8665U (“Whiskey Lake”) Graphics: Intel UHD 620

Intel UHD 620 Memory: 32GB DDR4

32GB DDR4 Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD

1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Ports: 2 USB-C 3.1 (Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, USB charging, DC in); 1 USB 3.0 with charging; 1 HDMI, 1 microSD, 3.5mm jack

2 USB-C 3.1 (Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, USB charging, DC in); 1 USB 3.0 with charging; 1 HDMI, 1 microSD, 3.5mm jack Camera: HD, with privacy slider

HD, with privacy slider Battery: 48Wh

48Wh Wireless: Intel Wireless-AC 9560 (802.11ac + Bluetooth 5)

Intel Wireless-AC 9560 (802.11ac + Bluetooth 5) Operating system: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro Dimensions: 714.1 x 9.8 x 0.69 inches (17.6 mm)

714.1 x 9.8 x 0.69 inches (17.6 mm) Weight: 3.13 pounds

3.13 pounds Color: Aluminum

Aluminum Additional features: Fingerprint reader, smartcard reader

Fingerprint reader, smartcard reader Price: $1,699 (Amazon) (Acer)