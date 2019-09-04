Treat your hands to Razer's DeathAdder and a luxurious Corsair mousepad for $36

The Internet can’t get enough of gaming mouse deals right now. On Wednesday, the Razer DeathAdder is just $24 at Newegg FlashRemove non-product link. That’s $15 off the usual $40 for this mouse. Of course, a fancy new mouse needs a fancy new mouse pad, and today at Amazon you can get the Corsair MM350 extra large cloth gaming mouse pad for $12–$11 off its previous price. Amazon’s mouse pad deal will probably be around for a few days, but Newegg Flash deals don’t last for long.

The Razer DeathAdder is one of the most beloved gaming mice thanks to its comfortable ergonomics and solid performance. This particular DeathAdder doesn’t have a robust optical sensor, topping out at just 3500 DPI when many of Razer’s newer DeathAdder mice have around 16,000 DPI. Still, for $24 it’s hard to go wrong, and if you’ve been using a run of the mill office mouse this unit will be a massive upgrade. The mouse has five programmable buttons, a scroll wheel, and LED lighting.

The Corsair mouse pad is a very nice size, measuring 17.7 inches by 15.7 inches. The pad has an anti-fray cloth covering with rubber underneath. The cloth covering is supposed to make it easier for the mouse to move across its surface and offer better tracking for your mouse sensor. In short, it’s a gamer-friendly mouse pad at a cheaper price than most lame mouse pads.

[Today's deal: Razer DeathAdder for $24 at Newegg Flash and Corsair mouse pad for $12 at Amazon.]