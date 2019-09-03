Intel Gamer Days: Level up your PC for cheap in Amazon's 24-hour sale

Intel’s Gamer Days is a made up “holiday” we can get behind. Until September 8, the deals will continue to flow on all kinds of gamer gear. Right now, Amazon’s rocking another one-day gamer sale on laptops, components, and moreRemove non-product link. Here are our top picks from the sale.

First up is this iBuyPower Gaming PC with keyboard and mouse for $900. That’s $100 off the usual price. You get an eight-core, 3GHz Intel “Coffee Lake” Core i7-9700F, 16GB of RAM, a 240GB SSD, and a 1TB hard drive. The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, making this an excellent choice for no-compromises 1080p gaming. The processor doesn’t have Hyper-Threading, but eight cores should be more than enough for years to come.

While the 1660 Ti shines at 1080p, it’s also a good entry-level 1440p display. That makes this next deal a nice pair with the desktop PC above. The Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch 1440p FreeSync monitor is $300, down from $450. This is the all-time low for this display. It features a fast 1 millisecond response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. FreeSync works all the way up to 144Hz via DisplayPort and HDMI, according to AMD.

Finally, Amazon hasn’t forgotten the builders. The Thermaltake Floe Triple Riiing RGB 360 AIO liquid CPU cooler is $129.49, the all-time low and about $60 cheaper than the recent price of $190. This AIO cooler features three 120mm fans with RGB lighting from 12 separately controlled RGB LEDs.

Those are our picks, but there are a few other deals available through the sale, including some Razer gear, Thermaltake power supplies, and gaming laptops from Lenovo and MSI—including one notebook that’s just $600 after a $370 discount. Be sure to hit up the full sale to see everything available!

