Upgrade your Wi-Fi and ditch ISP fees in Amazon's 1-day Netgear sale

Owning your own router or modem is a big step, but it's one well worth taking as ISP-provided hardware usually isn't the greatest—and you need to pay a rental fee every month for its ho-hum performance. No more. Today, Amazon is throwing a huge one-day sale on Netgear routers and assorted gear to bump up your home network.

Here are our top picks from the sale:

First up is the Netgear XR450 for $150, way, way down from its usual $250. In addition to the router, you also get a free download code for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for PC. The XR450 is an AC24000 dual-band router with four Gigabit ethernet ports and two USB 3.0 ports for media access or a printer. It also packs four antennas and supports Multi-User MIMO for simultaneous streaming. What it doesn’t have, however, is dual-band Wi-Fi.

Next is the Netgear Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system with base station and two wall-plug satellites for $194.49, instead of $259. This mesh system covers up to 5,000 square feet with speeds maxing out at 2.2 gigabytes per second. It has tri-band Wi-Fi with dedicated backhaul, and there are two ethernet ports on the router.

Finally, for those who want to really spend some serious money for a top-tier home network, there’s the Netgear Nighthawk X10 (R9000) Smart Wi-Fi router for $319 instead of $400. This router rocks six Gigabit ethernet ports, one 10 Gigabit ethernet port, tri-band Wi-Fi, four antennas, and support for up to 45 devices. This thing is a monster, and today it’s available at a baby monster price.

