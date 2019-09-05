Deal

This 29-inch LG ultrawide monitor with FreeSync support is down to a killer $160 today

That's the lowest price we've ever seen.

Contributor, PCWorld |

lgultrawide
LG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you're in the market for a new monitor, we've got a great deal for you today. BuyDig is selling this LG 29-inch 2560-by-1080 UltraWide monitor (29UM59A) with FreeSync for $160 after applying checkout code SYNC. That's good for $54 off and the best price we've ever seen. 

The monitor has a maximum 75Hz refresh rate, though reviews say it defaults to 60Hz out of the box. AMD says FreeSync works all the way up to 75Hz over DisplayPort, however. The response time is 5 milliseconds. For ports, it has one HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort over USB-C, and a headphone port. For colors, this display supports 99 percent fidelity with sRGB and 16.7 million different colors. It also comes with game and reading modes, the latter of which reduces blue light coming from the monitor in order to limit eye fatigue.

It also comes with screen split 2.0 to resize your various windows. There are options for picture-in-picture if you want to watch something while at work. There’s also a two, three, and four screen mode. The three screen mode is interesting, though the four screen split you can create just as easily with Windows 10’s Snap feature. And with its ultra-wide 2560 resolution, you're getting more space than a standard 1920-by-1080 display.

[Today’s deal: LG 29-inch 2560-by-1080 display for $160 with checkout code $160 at BuyDig]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon