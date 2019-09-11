Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ cases: Top picks in every style

Price: $19

Colors: Clear, black

Why we love it: The Note 10+ has such a giant screen, you’re going to want to watch movies on it. And when you do, you’re going to want to prop it up on something. That’s why we love the added kickstand on this ESR case. The clear housing lets your phone shine bright, while the flexible design makes it easy to remove. But the killer feature is the kickstand. We’ve seen other cases with pop-out kickstands, but ESR’s is metal, which is strong enough to hold the phone in either orientation without fear of toppling over. You will, however, need to get used to the small bump created by the kickstand on the otherwise slim case.