Good 1080p gaming for cheap: This 8GB MSI Radeon RX 580 is just $160

The 8GB MSI Armor OC Radeon RX 580 is $160 at Newegg after checkout code and mail-in rebate.

Contributor, PCWorld |

MSI

There’s a fantastic graphics card for 1080p on sale for a mouth-wateringly good price at Newegg right now. The online retailer is selling the MSI Armor OC Radeon RX 580 for $160 after the promo code VGASAV38Q and a $20 mail-in rebate. That means you’ll pay $180 upfront. In addition to the lower price on the card, you also get three free months to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The Radeon RX 580 was at one time our top pick for 1080p gaming. It has since been replaced several times over, but the RX 580 is still a great choice for a mainstream graphics card. With this card you can expect to play AAA titles with graphics often on High settings at around 60 frames per second, and some games will be able to go up to Ultra visual settings.

It’s not the no-compromises 1080p gaming option we’ve seen with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, but that card costs well over $100 more. For overall value, this $160 8GB RX 580 is an excellent choice.

[Today’s deal: MSI Armor OC Radeon RX 580 for $160 after checkout code and MIR.]

