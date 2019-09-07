Top offers for cyberthreats and security software for September 2019

Top offers for cyberthreats and security software

Check out these top-picked software programs for September 2019. The latest software from Qustodio, Norton, McAfee and AVG have new features and tools for improving our daily lives such as parental control antivirus protection software. Save more with the current discounts on these top software programs.

The easiest parental control software: Qustodio

With the start of the new school year, parents can keep an eye on their kids on-the-go and monitor their device activities easily. Qustodio is a top-picked parental control software aiming to ensure a safe and appropriate online environment for kids by blocking inappropriate or violent websites, monitoring social media activity, providing location surveillance and more. Currently, Qustodio is offering a 12% discount code on all premium plans. Take control over what online content your child is exposed to and protect them with only a few clicks from your mobile device.

$19.99 off the first year for Norton AntiVirus Plus

Take the extra step in protecting your device from getting a virus or even hacked by implementing the best antivirus and internet protection software for safe and risk-free browsing. Currently, Norton is offering $19.99 off the first year for Norton AntiVirus Plus. Protect your device from malware, viruses, the dark web, and online spam. Enjoy other products and services from Norton for your devices and home. If you are hesitant, then you can try a free Norton mobile security trial for virus scanning and removal.

Get a free 30-day McAfee trial

McAfee is a software program which aims to protect your online data constantly while giving you the comfort of navigating safely online. Block viruses and cyberthreats from your family members and your home network by upgrading to McAfee Premium. This allows you to secure up to five devices at once. For September, you can get a free 30-day Antivirus trial from McAfee from PCWorld for private internet access, Wi-Fi protection and unlimited data protection.

AVG Software for antivirus and security protection for the whole family

Feel safe saving all of your essential logins and details to your personal devices as well as avoiding risks with AVG internet security. AVG is a software designed to ensure internet security and VPN connections, as well as the removal of viruses and malware. Take more control and protect your devices and your family's devices. Luckily, there is no need to manually activate the software as it operates through automatic maintenance in order to avoid any new threats. PCWorld has AVG coupons for an extra discount on security software.