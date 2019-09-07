The 5 Most Interesting Discounts offered by Cell Phone Carriers September 2019

Most Interesting Discounts offered by 5 Cell Phone Carriers in 2019

According to eMarketer.com, many adults are spending more time on their mobile devices than television. It is not a surprising result because we are using our mobile phone for more than just chatting with our family, friends, and colleagues. Some of us use it to listen to music, to watch a movie, to manage a business, or to monitor our home through smart gadgets. Since each consumer has different needs, many phone carriers have found creative ways to attract more customers by offering more than just a cheap mobile phone service.

Here are some of the discounts that are being offered by numerous phone carriers:

Sprint

One of the biggest selling points Sprint offers is unlimited text, talk, and data nationwide. Of course, they offer a lot more than that. If you enjoy traveling, Sprint provides free international data and texting for more than 200 countries. Depending on the unlimited plans you select, you may get up to 100GB LTE Mobile Hotspot, free streaming subscriptions such as Hulu and Tidal, Amazon Prime membership, and much more. The best part of it is that each of the unlimited plans is extremely affordable.

One of the Sprint Promotions that is available throughout September 2019 is $250 off Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Since 5G is not accessible everywhere, it is recommended for you to check for its availability before purchase.

AT&T

AT&T is known for its great coverage, speed, and reliability. Customers are able to choose Unlimited Plans (text, talk, and data) or Mobile Share Plus with up to 9GB data (for less-frequent streamers). Other features Unlimited Plans offer are HD streaming, Live TV with 35+ channels, plus unlimited talk, text, and data for Canada and Mexico. If you are choosing the Mobile Share Plus, there is a Rollover Data option that allows you to rollover the unused data to the next month.

Before signing up for any phone carrier, be sure to check out the latest AT&T coupons or promotions on PCWorld. AT&T has recently partnered with Spotify, and customers are getting a 6-month free trial of Spotify Premium when they sign up for the AT&T Unlimited & More Premium plan.

Verizon

Verizon has one of the fastest networks in the US and maybe that’s why their plans are a bit more expensive when compared to their competitors. If you are a budget-friendly consumer, you can still find a plan that is suitable for you and your wallet. Verizon offers many plans that include unlimited, prepaid, shared data, and many others. Unlimited plans offer features such as up to 720p HD streaming, unlimited 4G LTE data, up to +75FB premium data, or 500GB of Verizon cloud storage. You can choose the plan based on how much you use your mobile phone.

If you are looking to upgrade or switch to a new phone carrier, Verizon offers many promotions such as free Apple Music for 6 months, a free 30-day of YouTube TV, free or discounted smartphones and other perks. If you do not need to purchase a new phone, you can get $250 rebate by applying a Verizon promo code that you can find on PCWorld.

Straight Talk

Major carriers are not the only companies that offer attractive discounts and promotions. Straight Talk prides themselves by providing their customers with ‘more data for less money’ and the no-contract prepaid phone plan. It is suitable for consumers who may not want to be restricted with a plan or a provider or want the flexibility to choose a payment plan that aligns with their budget and mobile usage. You can choose between buying an unlimited data plan for $55 monthly or 1500 minutes of talk time plus 100MB data for only $30 a month.

With savings in mind, Straight Talk is also offering their customers with different discounts on cell phones (new or refurbished). You can currently get $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S9 or look for the other Straight Talk offers on PCWorld.

TracFone

Similar to Straight Talk, TracFone is another phone carrier that offers no-contract and prepaid phone plans. It is highly recommended for all consumers to do a side-by-side comparison with the plans they both offer because you can save a lot by only paying for minutes or data you use. They also offer a basic phone plans for customers who rarely use mobile phones for talking, texting, and web surfing. From unlimited talk and text with up to 3GB of data within 30 days to $200 (365 service days) for 1,500 minutes for talk, text, and web browsing.

You can either save money by keeping your existing cell phone or you can check PCWorld for the newest discount or promo code for TracFone before browsing through their phone selections. One of the on-going promotions TracFone offers is the $325 discount for the iPhone 6S Plus 32GB (regular price is $549.99 and now is $224.99) that is perfect for someone who is looking for a reliable iOS smartphone without spending too much on it.

Best Discount Offers by Phone Carrier

Each carrier we have mentioned on this article has something unique and different to offer. Ultimately, it’s important to evaluate your needs and budget before you decide to either switch to a new provider or to change your phone plan. Everyone wants a free membership of Amazon Prime, Hulu, or Apple Music, but it may be cheaper for you to purchase the individual streaming membership plan and sign up for a low-cost phone plan that covers your talk time and data usage.

Most importantly, don’t forget to double check for the most up-to-date coupons and promotions to save more money at PCWorld before you make a final decision.