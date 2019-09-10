Safeguard your iPhone or Galaxy in Amazon's 24-hour Otterbox sale

Unfortunately, you can’t encase your phone in carbonite to keep it well protected. The next best thing, then, is to wrap your precious phone in a durable OtterBox case. Amazon has a one-day sale on OtterBox casesRemove non-product link today covering the following phones:

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s

iPhone 7 and iPhone 8

iPhone Xs Max

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S10+

The sale doesn’t have a wide selection, but if you’re the lucky owner of one of the above phones then it’s well worth a look—especially for drop-prone smartphone owners.

Anyone rocking an iPhone 6 or 6s can grab the OtterBox Defender for $18.75, down from $50, though the price does jump around a lot. This case comes with an inner and outer shell, and a screen protector.

If you own the iPhone 7 or 8 (not including the Plus models, the OtterBox Commuter Series is available for $16 instead of its usual $20 to $30. This is a two-piece case and doesn’t come with a screen protector. If that doesn’t appeal, the OtterBox Defender Series is $22.85, down from around $35. The Defender has an inner shell, outer cover, and screen protector.

Finally, for iPhone Xs Max owners there are three options. You’ll find the Commuter Series for $20.72 instead of close to $40, as well as the Defender for $31.19—down from $54 and the all-time low. There’s also a Symmetry Clear Series case for $22.50 instead of about $35. Symmetry phone cases are one-piece cases with a clear back for showing off your phone.

Moving on to Galaxy owners, there’s a Commuter Series option for $17.44 for the Galaxy S9. This case is usually around $22. Anyone with a Galaxy S10+ can grab a Defender Series case for $35 instead of $54.

Those are all the cases available, and while the selection isn’t huge, there are some great values here for anyone with a compatible smartphone.

[Today’s deal: Amazon one-day deal on OtterBox cases.Remove non-product link]