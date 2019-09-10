Deal

Newegg's one-day sale cuts McAfee Total Protection to just $18, a whopping $82 drop

And you can use it on up to 10 devices.

McAfee

Protecting your PC with an Antivirus suite should be No. 1 on your to-do list, and right now, Newegg has a ridiculous deal on one of our favorites. The online retailer is selling a 10-device license of McAfee Total Protection for $18, way down from the $100 sticker price and the lowest we've ever seen.

Total Protection is a solid antivirus suite that we gave four stars in our 2018 review as part of our round-up of the best antivirus suites.  In addition to malware protection, Total Protection features File Lock for encrypting your important files, a password manager, and parental controls. There’s also a firewall and a variety of PC optimization tools for getting rid of junk files and just generally improving your machine’s performance. It’s easy to find free third-party alternatives to the PC optimization tools, but it’s nice to have everything in one spot, especially at this price.

This version of McAfee Total Protection is a digital download that covers up to 10 devices, including Windows PCs, Macs, and Android and iOS smartphones.

[Today’s deal: McAfee Total Protection (10 devices) for $18 at Newegg]

