A custom GeForce GTX 1660, the best 1080p graphics card, is just $195 after a $35 discount

Our favorite 1080p graphics card is available at a great price from Newegg today. The online retailer is selling the EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 XC Gaming for $195Remove non-product link after the promo code 72SEPSL26 and a $20 mail-in rebate. That makes the cost $215 upfront. This particular card usually sells for $230, and the price range for GeForce GTX 1660 cards in general is $230 to $250.

With the GTX 1660 you can expect no-compromises 1080p gaming with graphics settings on Ultra in most modern games. That’s for 60Hz displays, however. Anyone with a higher refresh rate monitor should look at the more powerful GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

EVGA’s custom GTX 1660 has 6GB of VRAM and a single fan design. For ports, it’s packing HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI. The XC Gaming is a shorter, fatter variant of the XC Ultra, which we reviewed in March. We really liked that the XC Ultra ran quiet under load and EVGA says you can expect the same from this single-fan card. If there’s one downside, it’s that the port selection is so limited on these cards, with only a single of the three major types. Most people only use one or two monitors, though, so it shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

With a guaranteed top level 1080p/60fps experience, it’s hard to go wrong with the EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 XC Gaming—especially at just $195 after $35 in discounts.

[Today’s deal: EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 XC Gaming for $195 after the promo code 72SEPSL26 and MIR.Remove non-product link]