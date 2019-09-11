Aukey's one-day Amazon sale features killer deals on keyboards, chargers, and more

Deal

Grab a Qi wireless charger for less than $18 and a 60W power adapter for $28.

Amazon is running a one-day sale on Aukey gear right now covering mechanical keyboards, chargers, and Bluetooth speakers, and you can score some great accessories for all-time low prices. Here are our top three picks.

First up is a 104-key Aukey mechanical keyboard for $42, $23 off its $65 list price and an all-time low. Aukey’s keyboard features RGB backlighting, and Outemu Blue switches. The latter are imitation versions of Cherry’s MX Blue switches, which offer a satisfying tactile feel and a nice loud clickety-clack sound. 

If your phone or MacBook is packing a USB-C charging port, Aukey’s 60W USB-C charger for $28 is a great option. This wall charger comes with a single Type-C outlet that supports fast charging, and features built-in safeguards to prevent overheating and overcharging. Finally, there’s a Qi-compatible wireless fast charging stand for just $17.84 instead of $30. It lets you set your phone down in portrait orientation and is angled nicely so you can comfortably use it while it’s charging. You can also charge in landscape if you prefer.

And that's not all. There are several other products in the sale, so be sure to check them all out at Amazon.

