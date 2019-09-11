PCWorld's September Digital Magazine: Intel's 10th-gen CPU is here

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the September issue

In September we have the lowdown on Intel's launch of the 10th-gen 'Ice Lake' chips, pushing hard on graphics for notebook PCs. We clear the air on the Intel Core i9-9900K versus the AMD Radeon Ryzen 9 3900X: Find out which one you should buy. Plus, we’ve got a roundup of 5 great but ancient software apps users absolutely refuse to give up.

Other highlights include:

News: Watch out for awful graphics card 'deals' that aren't worth your money



Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on: A new model changes the game, for better or worse

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 5700 review: A stunning value supercharged by clever software tricks

Kingston A2000 NVMe SSD review: Fast and cheap, at 10 cents per gigabyte

Acer Aspire 5 A515-54-51DJ review: Slim and inexpensive, but middling quad-core performance

Here's How: How to keep Amazon, Apple, and Google from listening to your Alexa, Siri, and Assistant recordings

Video highlights

Watch: NZXT's H510 Elite will tempt anyone who likes understated illumination and dislikes inefficient, messy builds. When one arrived at our office, we dug it out of the box right away—along with a screwdriver and enough components for a rough idea of how building inside it feels.

