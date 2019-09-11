Best discounts for online gamers and tech lovers, September 2019

Top coupons and promos for video games, console accessories, and tech gadgets

Finding the best offers on video games and computers is fun and easy when you use a PCWorld coupon. Save on popular games and gadgets when you shop at G2A, Microsoft, Logitech, Dell, and Newegg.com. Take advantage of these great discounts and enjoy maximum savings when shopping for online games, controllers, and laptops.

Save up to 30% on video game new releases at G2A

If you're a serious gamer, then you know there are a number of highly-anticipated video games to be released this upcoming fall. From the exclusive Xbox/PC Gears 5 to the multiplayer hit "Borderlands 3" title, there's a lot to look forward to for online gamers. If you plan to pick up one or more of these popular video games, you can save 20-30% by shopping at G2A. In addition, G2A is offering an additional 5% cashback coupon for each promotion. This special offer ends October 8th, so order now to enjoy these extra savings. Be sure to check out other video game discounts by visiting PCWorld for more G2A coupons.

$85 off Xbox One console + free extra controller and headset

Are you looking to join the online gaming world for the first time? This special offer from Microsoft includes everything you need to start playing online with your friends today. Right now, you can save up to $85 off a selection of different Xbox One models plus a free second controller and wired headset so you can chat with your online buddies. Alternatively, you can also shop at the Microsoft store and look for other Xbox One console packages that include games, other accessories, and Xbox Live subscriptions. Visit PCWorld to find the Xbox One package that will best suit your gaming needs and save money by using a Microsoft coupon.

Logitech offering $20 off G502 HERO Gaming Mouse

The G502 HERO Gaming mouse is one of the best tech accessories that a PC gamer can have. Featuring 11 fully programmable buttons and 5 customizable weight options, you can be sure to have a high-performing mouse that will compliment your online gaming experience. The G502 HERO mouse is also capable of up to 16,000 DPI making it one of the most accurate and precise gaming mice on the market today. Logitech is offering $20 off the G502 HERO right now with a Logitech promo code. Browse other great offers at PCWorld to find more savings while using a Logitech coupon code.

Alienware M15 gaming laptop for only $1499 at Dell

If you want the very best in gaming technology, you need to check out the Alienware M15 gaming laptop. Equipped with Cryo-Tech cooling v3.0 and super-efficient 8-phase voltage regulation, the Alienware M15 delivers an incredible gaming experience for both the casual player and avid competitor. Available in four different configurations all of which are VR ready, Dell offers an Alienware M15 laptop that is suited to your gaming needs. For a limited time, you can purchase the Alienware M15 gaming laptop at Dell for just $1499. To see other high-performance gaming laptops, visit PCWorld and use a Dell promo code to enjoy special savings.

Upgrade your gaming desktop with the AMD Ryzen 7

For those who already have an online gaming desktop that's been customized to spec, consider upgrading your machine with a new, high-speed processor to enhance your gaming experience. The AMD Ryzen 7 is a 3.7GHz processor that can turn your ordinary gaming desktop into a top performing machine. The 8-core technology is also capable of boosting up to a max of 4.3GHz allowing for plenty of computing power. Currently, you can save $75 off on the AMD Ryzen 7 processor at Newegg.com. If you're shopping for other parts to upgrade, check out PCWorld for additional Newegg.com coupons to save even more.