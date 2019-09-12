Samsung's 27-inch 1440p, 144Hz Freesync monitor is just $299 today

Still rocking a 1080p/60Hz monitor with that Radeon RX 5700 XT? It’s time to upgrade friends, and today Amazon is making that a little easier. The online retailer is selling the fully loaded 1440p, 144Hz Samsung C27JG56 FreeSync monitor for $299 after clicking the coupon check box underneath the price on the product page. This monitor’s current price is around $387 so your saving about $88. This is the all-time low for this monitor.

Now, Amazon’s coupons are a little wonky. This coupon seems to be showing up for everyone, though that’s not always the case. Also, earlier when we looked at the deal, the coupon was for $87.88, but half an hour late the coupon was $86.88 and the price had been lowered to ensure you still ended up with a $300 price tag. Like we said, weird.

The monitor itself is excellent for anyone with a graphics card that can support the 2560-by-1440 resolution. At 144Hz and the appropriate graphics card, you can expect some buttery smooth action for whatever game you’re interested in. The display has a response time of 4 milliseconds. The Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT are good options for this monitor, as are Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super now that the company supports AMD FreeSync displays. Our guide to the best graphics cards can help you learn more.

Other than FreeSync, which synchronizes the refresh rate of your graphics card and monitor for smooth, stutter-free gameplay, this monitor also offers a dedicated gaming mode. Today, it’s available at a great price.

[Today’s deal: Samsung C27JG56 for $299 at Amazon after clicking coupon.]