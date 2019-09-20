This Quickbooks training package is only $29 right now

Large corporations boast teams of high priced bookkeepers that handle the company payroll. If, however, you own a small- or medium-sized business, then you likely don’t have one of those professionals at your disposal. And, that’s why QuickBooks was created. It’s an affordable software package that lets virtually anyone manage their business finances with ease.

Though it makes finance management easier, QuickBooks is by no means simple to use right out of the gate. There is a bit of a learning curve associated with it, but the Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle has you covered. It offers all the training you’ll need to master this important software title so you’ll be able to manage your business finances just like one of those expensive bookkeepers.

This package offers access to seven courses — with a combined 85 hours worth of in depth training — that’ll show you the fundamentals, how to handle a payroll, manage books, and track taxes. It’s beginner-friendly, so you won’t need any previous accounting knowledge, and it’s flexible so you can fit your training around a busy schedule.

Best of all, this training is among the most affordable you’ll find. That’s because we’ve discounted The Complete QuickBooks Guru Bundle from its original $1,400 value to just $29 if you enroll today.

