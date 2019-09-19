Anyone Can Invest in Real Estate with DiversyFund

Making money work for you is the best way to make even more money, which is why investing is an easy and popular way to earn a passive income. However, unless you’re extremely wealthy, your investment options are limited to stocks, mutual funds, CDs, etc. Big-ticket items like real estate require massive amounts of wealth to purchase and invest in, making them out of the realm of possibility for the average consumer. Until now, that is. With DiversyFund, anyone can reap the benefits of real estate investment, and all you need is $500 to get started.

Here’s how it works. DiversyFund uses your money to shop for properties with high potential and purchases, manages, renovates, and sells them when the time’s right. By investing, you and countless others become co-owners in a diversified real estate portfolio. DiversyFund provides you with real-time updates on all of its properties, and its team of experts know which properties to invest in and how to manage them, so you’ll know exactly where your money is going and how much it’s making for you without having to learn a single thing about real estate. Finally, DiversyFund has zero platform fees, so you don’t have to pay a single cent to get the money you’re owed.

Traditional investment opportunities like stocks can be incredibly volatile, whereas real estate can be a safer, more reliable investment. Up until recently, investing in real estate was mostly reserved for the 1 percent. DiversyFund flips the script by allowing you and countless others to invest in and earn money on properties together. Learn more about how to make money off real estate with DiversyFund here and earn a $20 Amazon gift card if you’re one of the first 100 investors.