Walmart's selling an Asus ROG Strix with a GTX 1660Ti and 120Hz display for $300 off

If you're had your eye on a 1080p gaming laptop, today's a good day to buy one: Walmart is selling a 15.6-inch Asus ROG Strix with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti for $1,000, $300 off its retail price and a great price for an excellent gaming experience.

The laptop features a four core, eight thread 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 120Hz 1080p display. But even with the lack of G-Sync and a Core i5 instead of a Core i7, this laptop is rocking a whole lot of greatness. The 1660 Ti is one step up from our favorite 1080p gaming card, the GTX 1660. It also has an RGB keyboard with full N-key rollover for more accurate in-game keypresses, an RGB lightbar, and dual 12V cooling fans. For ports, you've got three USB 3.0, one USB 3.1 Type-C, HDMI out, and Ethernet. Wi-Fi is 802.11ac.

In a nutshell, this laptop's specs are well worth the price, and it has enough "gamer aesthetic" to impress any RGB fanatic.

[Today’s deal: Asus ROG Strix 15.6-inch 1080p gaming laptop for $1000 at Walmart]

