This $800 Wilfa Precision Coffee Brewer is $300 today

Few things are as enjoyable as a morning cup of coffee. Which is why, it seems, some people are willing to go to great lengths to acquire the perfect brew. But finding an exceptional cuppa isn’t actually all that difficult. All you need is the Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Brewer, which is discounted by 75 percent today.

The Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Brewer isn’t like other coffee makers. It features state-of-the-art Norwegian technology that simplifies the brewing process so that anyone can prepare a great cup of joe. But that doesn’t mean it makes substandard coffee. On the contrary, while it’s simple to operate, the Wilfa also produces some of the greatest tasting coffee around.

The secret lies in the Wilfa’s ability to control both the temperature and flow of the water. It is this combination that allows you to make a truly superb cup of coffee. It’s so good, in fact, that the machine’s designer has even been recognized by the Speciality Coffee Associations of America and Europe.

Best of all, the Wilfa is easy to use and looks great on any countertop. Just fill the removable tank with water, pour in a measured amount of your favorite freshly ground coffee, and the machine does the rest. It comes in two distinctly different finishes so you’ll find one that fits with your decor, and it features other conveniences like an LED display with a clock and kitchen timer.

If you can’t get your day started without a great cup of coffee, then you should definitely check out the Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Brewer. You can purchase the base model right now for $84.99 — which is way less than its $350 MSRP — or choose the slightly more refined look of the silver aluminum Wilfa, similarly discounted to $99.99 from $400.

