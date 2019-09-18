A lifetime subscription to 12min Book Summary Library is $39 (88% off)

Have you ever wondered why the most successful entrepreneurs are always on top of their game? It’s because they’re constantly exposed to new ideas and perspectives, and the best way to gain these insights is through reading. However, we handle more responsibilities than ever before, so where can we find the time to read a good book? Truth be told, you don’t need to spend hours poring over pages; all you need is a lifetime subscription to 12min Book Summary Library, now $39.

12min offers a library of hundreds of microbooks that you can digest in as little as 12 minutes. With a lifetime subscription, you’ll receive 30 books in a wide range of genres each month, which you can access in text or audio formats. Additionally, you can send your micro books to your Kindle for offline reading, so you can keep up to date with fresh ideas even when you don’t have internet access. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, you can suggest a book to the 12min team, and they’ll analyze and synthesize it into a new micro book to add to their ever-expanding library.

If you want to achieve an active, entrepreneurial mind, you need to constantly expose yourself to new ideas, and the 12min Book Summary Library makes this easy for just $39, or 88% off.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices subject to change.

12min Book Summary Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription - $39



See Deal