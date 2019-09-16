Deal

Grab a Ryzen 5 2600 and 16GB of RGB RAM for $205 today

Get $15 off the sticker price of a solid previous generation AMD Ryzen CPU and 16GB of RGB RAM from Newegg.

Contributor, PCWorld |

ryzen ram deal
Newegg

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Nothing like a solid PC build deal to get the week started. Newegg is selling a starter bundle including the Ryzen 5 2600 processor and 16GB of RAM for $205. This essentially puts Newegg's price for the Ryzen 5 2600 close to Amazon's all-time low of $120, as the bundled RAM usually sells for $80 by itself.

The Ryzen 5 2600 is part of AMD's Zen+ line of CPUs that rolled out in 2018 (the Zen 2 Ryzen 3000 processors are the latest generation). Please note at the time of this writing, Newegg's bundle page was mislabeled. This combo does not include the Ryzen 5 3600.

All that said, this pparticular CPU features six cores, 12 threads, a base clock of 3.4GHz, and a boost of 3.9GHz. In our review, we found Ryzen 2000 CPUs were excellent workhorses for productivity applications such as photo and video editing, as well as solid gaming processors, too.

In addition to the CPU, you get two OLOy WarHawk RGB 8GB RAM modules with a clock speed of 3600MHz and a CAS Latency (CL) of 18. This is some great RAM on paper, but we haven’t tested it ourselves. It also has RGB lighting for that ultra-gamer feel.

Today’s deal: Ryzen 5 2600 and 16GB of OLOy WarHawk RAM for $205 at Newegg. ]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes