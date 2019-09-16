Get a year of Norton Security Premium for just $28 on Amazon today

Our favorite security suite is available at a great price today: A 12-month subscription to Norton Security Premium is just $28Remove non-product link on Amazon. You can purchase either a download codeRemove non-product link, which includes an auto-renewal for the next year, or a physical key cardRemove non-product link. The subscription covers up to 10 devices and works with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Security Premium is usually around $100 for a year.

In our review of Norton Security Premium, we gave this suite 4.5 stars out of 5, along with our Editors' Choice award. In addition to malware protection, Norton Security Premium includes 25GB of encrypted online storage for sensitive files. It also has a password manager, browser extensions to protect against online threats, and a set of PC performance tools such as a disk optimizer (for hard drives), file cleanup, a startup manager, and graphs showing your PC’s past performance history.

Many similar PC performance features are either built-in to Windows 10 or available from third parties for free. Still, sometimes it’s nice to have everything in one spot.

If you’re not running A/V protection right now and you want more than what Windows Defender offers, this is a great buy.