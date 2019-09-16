Deal

Get a year of Norton Security Premium for just $28 on Amazon today

We love Norton Security Premium, and today it's available from Amazon at a great price.

Contributor, PCWorld |

norton2019 1
IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Our favorite security suite is available at a great price today: A 12-month subscription to Norton Security Premium is just $28 on Amazon. You can purchase either a download code, which includes an auto-renewal for the next year, or a physical key card. The subscription covers up to 10 devices and works with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Security Premium is usually around $100 for a year.

In our review of Norton Security Premium, we gave this suite 4.5 stars out of 5, along with our Editors' Choice award. In addition to malware protection, Norton Security Premium includes 25GB of encrypted online storage for sensitive files. It also has a password manager, browser extensions to protect against online threats, and a set of PC performance tools such as a disk optimizer (for hard drives), file cleanup, a startup manager, and graphs showing your PC’s past performance history.

Many similar PC performance features are either built-in to Windows 10 or available from third parties for free. Still, sometimes it’s nice to have everything in one spot.

If you’re not running A/V protection right now and you want more than what Windows Defender offers, this is a great buy.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes