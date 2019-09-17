This 144Hz, G-Sync Compatible Dell monitor is fast, smooth, and $142

PC gamers strive to keep their frame rates high, and while 60 frames per second may be the gold standard, monitors that refresh their images at over twice that rate feel sublimely smooth. Adaptive sync technologies like Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, meanwhile, make gaming more immersive by synchronizing the refresh rate of your graphics card and monitor, eliminating tearing and giving your gameplay a buttery feel. Individually, they’re great. Today’s deal combines both in an enticingly cheap package.

Dell is selling its 24-inch S2419HGF gaming monitor for just $142.49Remove non-product link, down from a $299 MSRP and well below the roughly $200 it normally sells for. This 1080p TN display refreshes at a blazing-fast 144Hz, with a just-as-fast 1ms response time. It’s also G-Sync Compatible, which is Nvidia’s branding for FreeSync monitors that it’s certified as being good quality. That means the adaptive sync capabilities should just work out of the box with both Nvidia GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards, making setup a breeze.

Dell’s monitor includes two HDMI 1.4 ports, a DisplayPort, audio out and headphone ports, a pair of USB 3.0 ports, and a USB 3.0 upstream port. It also comes with three preset factory profiles, with the ability to personalize up to three more.

But the real draw is the stunning combination of its ultra-fast 144Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync. Gamers who haven’t upgraded to either yet should jump all over this monitor at this rock-bottom price.

[Today’s deal: Dell 24-inch S2419HGF gaming monitor for $142.49 at Dell.com.Remove non-product link]