The Full Nerd ep. 106: Ryzen gets a boost, Windows 10's future, and Q&A

In this episode of the Full Nerd, the gang talks about the Ryzen boost bug fix, what's up with Windows 10 for the rest of the year, and answers your questions.

Ryzen boost bug patch, Windows 10 in 2019, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 106
Ryzen boost bug patch, Windows 10 in 2019, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 106
In today's episode of The Full Nerd, we cover the recent 3rd-gen Ryzen boost bug patch, the state of Windows 10 in 2019, and more.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngAlaina YeeMark Hachman, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about the Ryzen boost bug fix and what’s left for Windows 10 this year.

The discussion kicks off with Gordon telling everyone they don’t have to immediately ask for the manager, which is what he feels some did with the Ryzen boost bug. Mark is eventually able to chime in with actually useful information on what will happen for the rest of the year in Windows 10 land.

Finally, your questions—at least some of them—get answered.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 106 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

