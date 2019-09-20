Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is just $50—$30 off—for Prime members

Listen up Prime Members! Right now is a great time to get an 8-inch Fire HD tablet on the cheap. Amazon is selling the 16GB version of the Fire HD 8 for $50 instead of $80. You need to be a Prime subscriber to get the deal. Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime trial if you want to get in on the action without taking a full-cost leap on the company's subscription.

The Fire HD 8 features a pair of 2 megapixel cameras (the rear camera shoots 720p video), dual-band Wi-Fi, and a promise of up to 10 hours of battery life. There’s also a microSD slot that can handle up to 400GB of additional storage, and the 8-inch screen is rocking 1280-by-800 resolution with 189 pixels per inch.

The Fire HD tablet also rocks hands-free Alexa integration for placing calls, controlling smart home devices, weather and traffic updates, and more. This is the “special offers” version of the tablet, which means you can expect to see ads on the lock screen just as with the Kindle e-readers.

The Fire HD 8 comes in black, yellow, blue, and red.

