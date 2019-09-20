Deal

Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is just $50—$30 off—for Prime members

Amazon is selling its 8-inch Fire HD tablet for $30 off the usual price.

Contributor, PCWorld |

firehd8
Amazon

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Listen up Prime Members! Right now is a great time to get an 8-inch Fire HD tablet on the cheap. Amazon is selling the 16GB version of the Fire HD 8 for $50 instead of $80. You need to be a Prime subscriber to get the deal. Amazon offers a free 30-day Prime trial if you want to get in on the action without taking a full-cost leap on the company's subscription.

The Fire HD 8 features a pair of 2 megapixel cameras (the rear camera shoots 720p video), dual-band Wi-Fi, and a promise of up to 10 hours of battery life. There’s also a microSD slot that can handle up to 400GB of additional storage, and the 8-inch screen is rocking 1280-by-800 resolution with 189 pixels per inch.

The Fire HD tablet also rocks hands-free Alexa integration for placing calls, controlling smart home devices, weather and traffic updates, and more. This is the “special offers” version of the tablet, which means you can expect to see ads on the lock screen just as with the Kindle e-readers.

The Fire HD 8 comes in black, yellow, blue, and red.

[Today’s deal: Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 for Prime members on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes